In a heartwarming display of love and dedication, a father with stage 4 cancer defied the odds to attend his daughter's homecoming event. Brett Yancey, from Alabama, USA, has been battling esophageal cancer for the past six years, undergoing rigorous treatments that have taken a toll on his health. Despite his weakened condition, he refused to miss his daughter Sara Kate's special moment.

Mr Yancey looked frail and visibly uncomfortable as he walked with his arm around Sara Kate. However, his determination and love for his daughter shone through his weary eyes. The touching scene captured the hearts of many, with Sara Kate sharing the precious moment on her Instagram account.

Ms Kate wrote, "Wow. What a dream! I do not have enough words to express how honoured I am! Thank you Southside High School for the most amazing memories and as for the students my heart goes out to all of you, I truly love y'all with all my heart. This place has helped shape me into who I am today. Thank you to this amazing community who has stood by my side throughout this journey. Thank you again Southside High, I love you all! Go Panthers."

See the post here:

"Honestly, I could feel my heart beating out my chest," Carrie Yancey, Brett's wife, told PEOPLE. "He was holding my daughter pretty tight, I just kept praying, 'You can make it, you can make it.'"

"Tears just rolled down my face," she adds.

Ms Kate's Instagram post gathered hundreds of likes and comments. A user wrote, "Stay proud this came up on my pages! So glad it did! Cancer survivor myself I know what it can do to your body! Praying for him and your family! Don't take anything behind you and remember to live every day like it's your last!."

Another user wrote, "This is the most beautiful and inspiring story. I pray in the name of Jesus your dad is fully and completely healed and that he may live a long life. Please look into Coseva toxin removal spray. It will really help your dad with cancer."

"Sending you nothing but love your dad is so strong," the third user wrote.

