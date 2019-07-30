Man Tries To Use Fake ID With Chris Hemsworth Pic, Says His Name Is Thor

Pictures of the fake Thor ID were shared on Twitter.

A man in Canada recently tried to purchase marijuana - using an ID card with Chris Hemsworth's photo. Pictures of the obviously fake ID, which put his name down as Thor Thunder Odinson, have gone viral online.

Twitter user @cottoncandaddy shared pics of the ID on Twitter, explaining that her sister works for an online weed dispensary where the man tried to use the fake identification card.

"My sister works for an online weed dispensary and I'm losing my mind rn," she wrote, sharing pics of the ID card edited to look like a genuine Alberta government document.

my sister works for an online weed dispensary and I'm losing my mind rn pic.twitter.com/9TQhIPO16Q — sloane (sipihkopiyesis) (@cottoncandaddy) July 17, 2019

Along with the name and the picture of Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the card also had another reference to the Norse God. The address - 69 Big Hammer Ln - was a nod to Thor's famous hammer, the Mjolnir.

The fake ID has gone viral online and left people in splits.

Wait a second! They don't let you smile in ID photos! Something is wrong! — Sonya B(lade) (@honey_child) July 18, 2019

A lot of people noticed something off about the ID - the weight

Thor. 6'8”, 150 lb.



Checks out. — apocalypse meow (paco) (@ethical_toil) July 18, 2019

205cm & 68kg?

That describes Slenderman, not Thor.

If Thor is 205cm he's at least 100kg. Dude's jacked. — Dan Man (@INTHEL00P) July 25, 2019

Others pointed out that Thor couldn't buy marijuana as the ID card had expired

He can't use that ID; it's expired. Duh! — Stephen Gavin (@GavinRamblesOn) July 18, 2019

What do you think of this stunt? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.