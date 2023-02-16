Man Surprises Wife With Tattoo Of Their Marriage Certificate On Arm

Pictures of the tattoo were posted by a tattoo parlour

People often make grand gestures for their partner on Valentine's Day. The joy and happiness one notices after surprising someone close to them are unmatchable. In one such romantic gesture, a man tattooed his marriage certificate on his forearm to surprise his wife. The post is going viral on the internet.

The Thai man proved his life for his wife and surprised her on Valentine's Day. Pictures of the tattoo were posted by a tattoo parlour. The lifesize copy of the marriage certificate tattooed on the man's forearm is going viral.

Check out the post here:

According to a report by the Thai daily newspaper Khaosod, a man named Vall spent eight hours in a chair at the tattoo studio in Kaeng Khoi, Central Thailand's Saraburi province to get his arm inked.

The wife was initially shocked but later accepted the tattoo as his proof of love and respect.

The tattoo artist shared that he had never inked a marriage certificate before.

Earlier, a man tattooed a portrait of his wife on his arm. The video was shared by tattoo artist Mahesh Chavan on Instagram. The man surprised the woman on her birthday.

