Man Says Urban Company Executive Broke His Rs 40,000 TV, Company Responds

The user also shared the image of the broken television.

A man recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that an Urban Company executive, who came to install a new 55-inch TV at his friend's place, "irreparably" broke the brand new device, which cost Rs 40,000. Upon contacting customer service, the company stated that they would reimburse only Rs 10,000. Divyanshu Dembi wrote on the platform, "Hi @urbancompany_UC my friend @akashjaini had engaged your services recently. Your guy ended up breaking his INR 40K TV irreparably. Now you're telling us that you can only reimburse 10,000. Is this a stupid joke? You better cover the full cost."

He also shared two pictures of the broken television. In another post, Mr Dembi shared screenshots of Akash Jaini's chat with Urban Company's customer care. "The screenshot of Akash's chat with @urbancompany_UC @UC_Assist. This is a wholly unprofessional and dishonest way of treating a premium customer. Please get your house in order and reimburse the full amount," he wrote on December 29, 2023. The company responded to the post and apologised for the experience. "Hi Divyanshu, We're sorry for any inconvenience caused during your recent experience. Your feedback matters, and we want to ensure a positive outcome for you. Please send us a DM with your registered contact details, and we'll address it promptly," they added.

Further, Mr Jaini also shared updates on the situation. He added that the company was not willing to pay more than Rs 10,000, due to "certain policies", as informed by the customer care executive. "Ridiculous treatment despite admitting their fault in destroying a brand new 55inch QLED TV, they were insistent not to bear more than 25% of the repair cost," he wrote on the platform. Mr Jaini asserted that he wanted the company to compensate the full amount.

On December 30, the customer stated that Urban Company offered him total assistance of Rs 20,000. He stated, "@UC_Assist called offering 20k, which means they aren't bound to their 10k contractual limit. I denied insisting on a compensation of the full amount. Then they called up the service guy and suddenly decided he was never responsible for the damage." In another post, he said, "I have call recordings where they have now 3 days later turned around and stated that the service professional would not lie, although he clearly has the greatest motivation to do so and I have a picture of him handling the TV after doing the damage."

I have call recordings where they have now 3 days later turned around and stated that the service professional would not lie, although he clearly has the greatest motivation to do so and I have a picture of him handling the TV after doing the damage. pic.twitter.com/OsN8PVEAbq — Akash Jaini (@akashjaini) December 30, 2023

He urged others on the internet to boycott the company for their "absolutely ridiculous behaviour of changing official company stance". Mr Jaini also claimed that Urban Company checked his LinkedIn profile. He continued, "Looks like the only investigation they're doing is on me personally and not on the liability of damages since they've already decided I'm the liar and the technician is not responsible."

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of reactions from internet users.

