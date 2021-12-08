Man Finds 5-Foot Snake Hiding Inside Brand-New Sofa

A Florida man found a 5-foot boa hiding inside his couch.

What would you expect from a new sofa? Soft seats, cushiony comfort and enough space to laze out. Well, sometimes new sofas may come with boa constrictors too. No, we aren't joking. A man in Clearwater, Florida in the USA, called the police recently. Reason? The man complained that there was a snake hiding in his condo, inside a sofa. Does that send a chill down your spine? Well, we won't blame you if it does. Clearwater Police Department has shared the news on social media platforms after they found a boa constrictor, also known as a red-tailed boa, inside the couch.

Sharing photos of the snake with the police officers, the social media post read, "Snakes alive. Here's a call you don't see every day. A resident at Marilyn Pines called this afternoon because he's got a snake in his condo and it's hiding in his couch."

According to the post, officers had to carry the couch outdoors in order to find the hidden reptile in it. After locating it, the officers carefully extracted it from the sofa. The post added, "It was easily 5-feet-long and was taken to a local pet store after being plucked from the couch."

According to the post, the sofa was newly bought. "The man just got the couch the other day," it read, "and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house."

Here is the post:

Red-tailed boas are often kept as pets as they are not venomous. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, these snakes are brought from Central and South America to pets. Sudden appearances in the wild happen when people illegally release these snakes or when the reptiles escape.

Users have praised the police for their rescue operation. "Way to go, CPD," wrote one user. Another called it a "brave" act. People also noticed the presence of female officers in the rescue team and applauded their efforts.

While the police called it a python, a user corrected them and wrote, "That is a red-tailed boa, a snake very commonly kept as a pet. It is not a python."