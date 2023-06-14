Man Fakes His Death Then Arrives At Funeral By Helicopter To 'Teach Family A Lesson'

The TikTok prankster faked his own death. (Representative Image)

In a bizarre incident, a Belgian Tiktoker staged his own death and then arrived at the burial in a helicopter to teach a lesson to his extended family.

According to The Independent, David Baerten, known on TikTok as Ragnar le Fou, says he felt 'unappreciated' by his relatives, which is why he faked his death. He carried out the elaborate "prank" to teach members of his family a lesson about the importance of staying in touch with one another.

The news outlet further reported that the video showed that the 45-year-old David arrived at his own funeral, with the mourners watching as the helicopter landed in a field and a door opened. It then cuts to a clip of people surrounding Baerten, with more walking towards him to hug and greet him as a film crew records the scene.

The Times UK reported that one of his daughters helped kick off the mourning messages on the app over the "passing" of her father before the ceremony near Liege.

"Rest in peace, Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you," she wrote. "Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole

Numerous friends and family members dressed in black attended the fake funeral and waited for the ceremony to start before being welcomed by David, who himself came out of the helicopter alive.