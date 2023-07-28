Man Caught On Camera Stealing Terrified Dachshund Named Twiglet In The UK

Twiglet, a brown miniature dachshund, was stolen from her home.

A shocking video has surfaced on social media in which a masked, hammer-wielding thief broke into a house in Saffron Walden, Essex, UK, and stole a terrified miniature dog from her home.

The video was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the house, which shows the burglar smashing through a patio door, alarms going off, and the terrified 16-month-old Dachshund barking repeatedly at the man as he breaks into the property wearing a face covering at around 3 p.m. on July 26.

The Police officers are reviewing the internal CCTV camera footage. Enquiries remain ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this stage.

Meanwhile, a public appeal has been launched by the Essex Police Department for the public's help in locating Twiglet the Dachshund.

"This burglary has been incredibly distressing for the victims, and as the public can imagine, they just want to see the safe return of Twiglet. Thefts such as these are rare, and we are taking this investigation seriously and carrying out multiple inquiries, including reviewing CCTV in the area," said Detective Inspector Jamie Stirland from our Criminal Investigation Department.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact us and assist with this investigation. I am also directly appealing to the man in this video, asking him to return Twiglet safely," he added.

In a Facebook post, the police department made an appeal to the general public: "If anyone has any information, CCTV, dash cam, or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."

