Man Asks Zomato If It Delivers "Bhaang Ki Goli", Delhi Police Responds

The Delhi Police has time and again utilised social media for issuing advisories and raising awareness in its quirky way.

The post caught the attention of many on the platform and drew several reactions.

The Delhi Police has time and again utilised social media for issuing advisories and raising awareness in its quirky way. This time, the department has advised a person against driving if he consumes bhaang or cannabis.

The advisory came after food delivery giant Zomato shared, in a tweet, that a person named Shubham had been repeatedly enquiring if the platform delivers “bhaang ki goli”.

“Someone please tell Shubham from Gurgaon we don't deliver bhaang ki goli. He has asked us 14 times,” the tweet read.

Soon, the Delhi Police responded to the tweet and wrote, “If anyone meets Shubham.... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang.

“Don't worry, we'll make sure to leaf him a note,” a person wrote.

Another user, whose name happens to be Shubham, said, “Hello Zomato, I live in Delhi not Gurugram. It has been a ritual to consume Bhaang on Holi every year, more so because my birthday falls on Holi. Please try to understand my situation”.

This person made sure that “Shubham” reads the Delhi Police's advice.

“But Bhaang cannot be detected by any alcohol sensor,” a comment read.

One more Shubham confirmed that he has “noted” the police's message.

“Hello Shubham Bhai Holi peeye Bina Bhaang Khelne me maza nahi hai (There is no fun in playing bhaang without drinking Holi),” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Shubham sunega sabki… per bhaang mil gai to karega apne man ki (Shubham will listen to everyone's advice but will do what he feels like if he gets the bhaang).”

Holi will be celebrated on March 8 this year. According to the Delhi Police, special teams will be deployed at major intersections and drunken and vulnerable points for Holi across the national capital.

