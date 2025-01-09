Man Applies To 1,000 Jobs Using AI While Asleep, Wakes To Surprising Outcomes

Since the arrival of artificial intelligence in content creation and writing, virtually everyone who uses the internet has witnessed its efficiency in one way or another. AI tools have become commonplace, helping people draft resumes, cover letters, statements of purpose, memorandums of understanding, and various other documents to assist in job applications. However, taking AI usage to the next level, one man leveraged its capabilities to apply for 1,000 jobs-all while he was asleep. In addition to all of this, he received quite incredible outcomes.

On Reddit, the man recounted his experience and said that using a homemade artificial intelligence bot greatly facilitated his job hunt. The icing on the cake is that the AI bot completed all of the laborious tasks while he slept comfortably in his bed.

Over on the Reddit 'Get Employed' forum, the user claimed he created an AI bot that "analyses candidate information, examines job descriptions, generates unique CVs and cover letters for each job, answers specific questions that recruiters ask, and automatically applies to jobs."

"In just one month, this method helped me secure around 50 interviews."

The AI bot he had programmed to work overnight produced "tailored CVs and cover letters, customised based on each job description."

"This method is incredibly effective at passing through automated screening systems. By generating CVs and cover letters tailored to each job description, my script significantly increases the chances of getting noticed by both AI and human recruiters," he wrote.

"Observing this technological revolution, I can't help but reflect on the profound implications for the world of work. While efficient, the automation of job applications raises questions about the very nature of professional relationships. We face a paradox: as we seek to optimise the selection process, we risk losing the human element that often makes a difference in a work environment," he further wrote.