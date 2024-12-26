'Love Spell' Ritual In Singapore Offers To Help People Win Back Their Exes, Sparks Debate

A unique and intriguing listing on Singapore-based online marketplace Carousell has sparked intense online discussions. Element Mustika, a Singaporean "spiritual store," is offering a "hardcore" love ritual service designed to help individuals reunite with their ex-partners, all for a price of S$500 (US$370). The ritual, dubbed the "bloodworm love ritual," will be performed by James, a reputable ajarn (teacher) from Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Boasting over 20 years of experience, James claims to possess secret knowledge passed down through his lineage and ancient texts, making him the only practitioner in Thailand capable of conducting this ritual.

For those struggling in their romantic endeavours, the ritual promises to ignite passion and rekindle love. Clients are instructed to provide photographs and details of their desired partners, after which they are advised to "wait" for the charm to take effect.

The offering has sparked significant debate online. Some users express scepticism, viewing the service as a potential exploitation of vulnerable individuals seeking to mend their love lives. Concerns have been raised about the authenticity of such rituals, especially in light of reported scams linked to love spells in other regions. For instance, in December 2022, Shanghai police arrested individuals involved in fraudulent "black magic reunion rituals," and a Beijing court sentenced a woman for defrauding someone seeking to reconcile with an ex-partner.

Despite these concerns, some users on social media platforms expressed belief in the efficacy of such rituals, attributing failures to fraudulent practitioners rather than the rituals themselves.

Element Mustika's listing aims to establish credibility by providing guidelines on identifying genuine rituals versus scams. To differentiate themselves from fraudulent services, the company promises to share personalized photos and videos of the actual ritual, featuring the client's and partner's images. Additionally, the website warns customers about potential scams asking for multiple payments for repeated rituals. The listing also features testimonials from satisfied clients, who claim the rituals significantly improved their love lives.