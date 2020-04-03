Love Marriage Or Arranged? Smriti Mandhana Reveals In #AskSmriti Session

"Hey guys, let's do a Q&A session!" wrote Smriti Mandhana on Twitter.

An image shared by Smriti Mandhana on Instagram.

Senior Indian cricket player Smriti Mandhana gave her fans a pleasant surprise this afternoon when she announced that she would take part in a question and answer session on Twitter. She asked her followers to send her questions using the hashtag #AskSmriti, and in no time at all, the hashtag was trending at the top spot on Twitter.

She asked her followers to send her questions using the hashtag #AskSmriti, and in no time at all, the hashtag was trending at the top spot on Twitter. 

True to her word, the 23-year-old then spent the better part of the last three hours answering questions on the microblogging platform and delighting fans with her wit and humour. Take a look at some of the questions she received and how she answered them:

Smriti Mandhana loved watching Noddy as a child.

BCCI Women asked the cricketer what she focuses on as an opener after arriving at the ground and before going out to bat. Here's what she had to say:

When asked about her most memorable moment on the field, she said it is still to come. 

What does Smriti Mandhana look for in a life partner? Find out below:

It was, however, her ambiguous response to a Twitter user who asked her if she preferred love marriages or arranged that amused many. 

Here are some other things that Twitter users discovered about Smriti Mandhana after her question and answer session:

She hates anything that disturbs her sleep.

You will probably not see her on the big screen any time soon.

And she is having a great time with her family.

In January, Smriti Mandhana, ICC's woman cricketer of the year, had touched on the contentious issue of pay parity, saying that she wasn't bothered by a pay cheque lower than her male counterparts. "We need to understand that the revenue which we get is through men's cricket. The day women's cricket starts getting revenue, I will be the first person to say that we need the same thing. But right now, we can't say that," she had said. 

