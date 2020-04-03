Love Marriage Or Arranged? Smriti Mandhana Reveals In #AskSmriti Session

An image shared by Smriti Mandhana on Instagram.

Senior Indian cricket player Smriti Mandhana gave her fans a pleasant surprise this afternoon when she announced that she would take part in a question and answer session on Twitter. "Hey guys, let's do a Q&A session!" she wrote. "We all are playing our part by staying home and practicing social distancing, so I thought this would be a good time to connect."

She asked her followers to send her questions using the hashtag #AskSmriti, and in no time at all, the hashtag was trending at the top spot on Twitter.

True to her word, the 23-year-old then spent the better part of the last three hours answering questions on the microblogging platform and delighting fans with her wit and humour. Take a look at some of the questions she received and how she answered them:

Smriti Mandhana loved watching Noddy as a child.

I used to love watching Noddy,bob the builder,Ninja Hattori😍

I still watch it in my free time🙈 https://t.co/SzA1kQUAy0 — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

BCCI Women asked the cricketer what she focuses on as an opener after arriving at the ground and before going out to bat. Here's what she had to say:

I like to keep it simple and just focus on watching the ball and playing according to the ball😇 https://t.co/0Od0z26vm5 — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

When asked about her most memorable moment on the field, she said it is still to come.

My memorable moment was when i made my india debut and my most memorable is yet to come,Hopefully it will be when we lift the world cup one day😇 https://t.co/Zu77wa4q6Q — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

What does Smriti Mandhana look for in a life partner? Find out below:

Number 1-He should love me

Number 2-He should follow criteria number one 👆🏼😜 https://t.co/OCRKESUqif — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

It was, however, her ambiguous response to a Twitter user who asked her if she preferred love marriages or arranged that amused many.

Here are some other things that Twitter users discovered about Smriti Mandhana after her question and answer session:

She hates anything that disturbs her sleep.

I am trying my very best to like it but what to do i hate anything that disturbs my sleep. https://t.co/fkApv3Hg2p — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

You will probably not see her on the big screen any time soon.

I dont think anyone will come to the theatres to watch me so i guess should not expect it😎😂 https://t.co/4ZBBwbRS26 — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

And she is having a great time with her family.

They are tired of seeing my face they are just hoping that the next tour comes up asap.🤪 Just kiddding we are having a great time😇 https://t.co/cFV8lmMvy7 — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

In January, Smriti Mandhana, ICC's woman cricketer of the year, had touched on the contentious issue of pay parity, saying that she wasn't bothered by a pay cheque lower than her male counterparts. "We need to understand that the revenue which we get is through men's cricket. The day women's cricket starts getting revenue, I will be the first person to say that we need the same thing. But right now, we can't say that," she had said.