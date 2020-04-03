Love Marriage Or Arranged? Smriti Mandhana Reveals In #AskSmriti Session

Senior Indian cricket player Smriti Mandhana gave her fans a pleasant surprise this afternoon when she announced that she would take part in a question and answer session on Twitter. "Hey guys, let's do a Q&A session!" she wrote. "We all are playing our part by staying home and practicing social distancing, so I thought this would be a good time to connect."
She asked her followers to send her questions using the hashtag #AskSmriti, and in no time at all, the hashtag was trending at the top spot on Twitter.
True to her word, the 23-year-old then spent the better part of the last three hours answering questions on the microblogging platform and delighting fans with her wit and humour. Take a look at some of the questions she received and how she answered them:
Smriti Mandhana loved watching Noddy as a child.
I used to love watching Noddy,bob the builder,Ninja Hattori😍— Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020
I still watch it in my free time🙈 https://t.co/SzA1kQUAy0
BCCI Women asked the cricketer what she focuses on as an opener after arriving at the ground and before going out to bat. Here's what she had to say:
I like to keep it simple and just focus on watching the ball and playing according to the ball😇 https://t.co/0Od0z26vm5— Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020
When asked about her most memorable moment on the field, she said it is still to come.
My memorable moment was when i made my india debut and my most memorable is yet to come,Hopefully it will be when we lift the world cup one day😇 https://t.co/Zu77wa4q6Q— Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020
What does Smriti Mandhana look for in a life partner? Find out below:
Number 1-He should love me— Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020
Number 2-He should follow criteria number one 👆🏼😜 https://t.co/OCRKESUqif
It was, however, her ambiguous response to a Twitter user who asked her if she preferred love marriages or arranged that amused many.
I prefer Love-ranged😝 https://t.co/mTjTFM14AN— Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020
Here are some other things that Twitter users discovered about Smriti Mandhana after her question and answer session:
She hates anything that disturbs her sleep.
I am trying my very best to like it but what to do i hate anything that disturbs my sleep. https://t.co/fkApv3Hg2p— Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020
You will probably not see her on the big screen any time soon.
I dont think anyone will come to the theatres to watch me so i guess should not expect it😎😂 https://t.co/4ZBBwbRS26— Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020
And she is having a great time with her family.
They are tired of seeing my face they are just hoping that the next tour comes up asap.🤪 Just kiddding we are having a great time😇 https://t.co/cFV8lmMvy7— Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020
In January, Smriti Mandhana, ICC's woman cricketer of the year, had touched on the contentious issue of pay parity, saying that she wasn't bothered by a pay cheque lower than her male counterparts. "We need to understand that the revenue which we get is through men's cricket. The day women's cricket starts getting revenue, I will be the first person to say that we need the same thing. But right now, we can't say that," she had said.Click for more trending news