Love Is In The Air: Netizens Search For Woman Who Wrote Love Letter On Plane Sick Bag

A love story, written on an airplane sick bag, is touching hearts online.

A confession of love going viral on the Internet right now has sparked a hunt for its author. A post shared on Reddit last Wednesday shows a love story written on the back of an airplane sick bag - and now netizens are hoping they can track down the lovestruck woman who wrote it and find out how the story ended.

The love letter was found by a woman cleaning the airplane, who shared it on Reddit. "Found this in the back pocket of a seat on an aircraft I was cleaning last year. Where ever you are, I hope it went well for you," she wrote while sharing pictures of the letter.

In the letter, a 21-year-old woman named Andrea explains that she is on her way to confess her feelings to her crush.

You can read the full letter below:

"If you're reading this, hello :). My name is Andrea and I am incredibly bored. Right now this flight is going from Miami to DC. I'm 21.

So I bought the ticket last night at 4 am because I have a huge crush on my best friend. He's flying from Boston to New Orleans and has a layover in DC.

I actually live in DC and was gonna go up soon anyway so I thought why not, I'll surprise him at the airport during his layover. I'm gonna tell him I have a crush on him.

Bold move right? But see I'm going to Australia for a semester abroad in 4 days and I won't see him for 5 months so it's really the last chance I have.

I don't really know what I'm gonna say but I'm just gonna wing it. Why not I mean I'm leaving so who cares. I dunno man wish me luck whoever you are.

Yeah yeah I'm lame for writing this on a barf bag but I'm bored, my wifi doesn't work, and I'm nervous as f*** so this is me venting.

The enormous Starbucks pumped with caffeine probably isn't helping either. Anyway hope this has made your flight a little less boring.

Do me a favour and do something crazy today like I am. Good luck whoever you are.

Andrea"

Since it was shared online, the post has been 'upvoted' almost 50,000 times and has collected over a thousand comments.

"This girl has watched a few too many romantic comedies. Hope it went well for her though," wrote one person in the comments section. "We need to know what happened. Let's make this go viral," said another.

Some even tried to track down Andrea:

