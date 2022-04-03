Logan Paul Makes WWE Debut Wearing This $6 Million Pokemon Card

Logan Paul made his WWE wrestling debut at WrestleMania 38

Internet celebrity Logan Paul made his WrestleMania debut on Saturday, sporting a $6-million dollar Pokemon card, the world's most expensive Pokemon card. As he entered the arena, the YouTube star and amateur fighter wore an ultra-rare Pikachu graphic card, as well as Wolverine-inspired black and yellow attire and black shades.

On its official handle, WWE shared a clip of the 27-year-old YouTuber and professional wrestler-boxer entering the arena. As he strode into the arena, alongside The Miz, the Pokemon trade card could be seen swinging from his neck.

According to the Guinness World Records, Logan Paul “recently acquired a coveted PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card following a record-breaking trade worth $5,275,000”.

Earlier, on Saturday, the YouTube personality had revealed his Wrestlemania gear on social media. He teased the Pokemon card while posting an image of the outfit he would be wearing to the event.

Logan Paul told the Guinness World Records that the Pikachu Illustrator was “one of the rarest and most highly coveted Pokemon cards in the world”. He added, “Only 39 were given out to Illustration contest winners in 1998, and this was a purchase for the only one in the world that has been graded a perfect 10.”

This isn't the first time Logan Paul has expressed his love of the Game Freak series. For his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather last year, he had worn a Charizard card around his neck. It appeared to be an ordinary card at first glance, but closer inspection revealed that it was the first edition, gem mint 10-graded Charizard. Beckett — that sets the standard for collectible pricing and sports card — confirmed that the card was a Pristine 1999 Base 1st Edition Charizard Holo R. It's one of only three copies in existence.

Here's a better look at the Pristine 1999 Base 1st Edition Charizard Holo R that @LoganPaul wore to the ring last night. For the record, this is a Pop 3 on the BGS Pop Report. #thehobby#collect#tradingcards#Pokemonpic.twitter.com/g2kCzUWHuV — Beckett Collectibles (@beckettcollect) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul made his WWE wrestling debut at WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.