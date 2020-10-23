To Twins Isha And Akash, Birthday Wishes From Tina Ambani

Tina Ambani shared a birthday post for twins Isha and Akash.

Isha and Akash Ambani have received a special birthday message from their aunt Tina Ambani. The Ambani twins were born to billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita on October 23, 1991. As they celebrate their birthday today, their aunt Tina Ambani - who is married to Mukesh Ambani's younger brother Anil - took to Instagram to share a message for the two.

In her Instagram post, Tina Ambani remembered Akash as an "utterly adorable" child who grew up to be a responsible young man, and Isha as their "naughty daughter in pigtails". She also shared two pictures with the twins.

"Akash, from an utterly adorable child to a warm, loving, responsible young man, it's been wonderful to see your journey," she wrote.

For Isha Ambani, she added, "Isha, it's incredible to see our naughty daughter in pigtails evolve into a woman of such substance and poise. In our hearts, though, you will always be our sweet little girl."

Tina Ambani ended her birthday message by sending "loads of love, hugs" and blessings their way. "As you grow your own families, carve your paths through life, you will always carry our blessings. Loads of love and hugs on your special day," she wrote.

Her birthday post has collected hundreds of 'likes' on the photo and video sharing platform, with many Instagram users adding birthday wishes for the twins in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise owned by Reliance Industries, also wished their Akash Ambani on his birthday.

In February, Tina Ambani had also shared a birthday post for mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani, hailing her as an "inspiration for us all".