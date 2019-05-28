Large Snake Hiding In Supermarket Shopping Cart Creates Panic

A large rat snake was found in a Walmart shopping cart in Texas.

A cart attendant at a Walmart outlet in Texas received a huge scare when he found a large snake in a shopping cart. The employee was collecting shopping carts from the supermarket's return area when he saw the snake. His "loud scream" drew the attention of a cop standing on the opposite side of the parking lot, the Northeast Police Department said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, the snake was identified as a nonvenomous rat snake. Found entangled between two shopping carts, it was removed with the help of a man whom the police identified as a "snake charmer" - John Heckaman.

Mr Heckman was bitten once while relocating the snake.

The Northeast Police Department's Facebook post has gone viral with over 1,500 'shares' and hundreds of comments.

"That's it, I am never leaving home again!!"claimed one person in the comments section. "I will take my own cart to Walmart now," said another. "Oh heck no!! I would have had a heart attack," a third wrote.

The police also explained in its post that the snake was probably forced out of its natural habitat due to recent heavy rains.

This isn't the first time that a snake at a supermarket has created panic. In 2017, a woman reached into a supermarket fridge to grab some yoghurt - and found a 12-foot python inside.