'Kya Se Kya Ho Gaye,' Quips Smriti Irani While Posting Then-And-Now Pics

Smriti Irani shared a throwback picture on Instagram, along with a more recent one.

Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles, is well-known for her Instagram game. Ms Irani often treats her 5 lakh Instagram followers to throwback pictures, funny memes and witty captions. This morning, she took to the photo-sharing app to post then-and-now pictures. Also featuring in this post is BJP MP Darshana Jardosh.

While the first picture appears to be a few years old and shows the two BJP leaders in deep conversation, the other is a more recent one - shared by Ms Jardosh online in March this year.

"Kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte (how we have changed)," quipped Ms Irani while sharing the then-and-now pics. "When #thoughtfulthursday 'weighs' on you," she added, ending her caption with smileys.

Take a look at Smriti Irani's Instagram post below:

Since being shared online, the post has collected over 48,000 'likes' and a ton of comments.

"You are amazing!! Your ability to laugh at yourself is truly special and makes me admire you even more," wrote one person in the comments section. "Hahahaha too good!" said another.

Ms Irani's wry humour is Insta-famous. The actor-turned-politician often shares throwback pictures and GIFs, like this one from Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi - the show that turned her into a household name.

What do you think of Ms Irani's Instagram post? Let us know using the comments section.