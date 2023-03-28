Korean Man Tries Hajmola For The First Time, His Dramatic Reaction Is Viral

The Korean man uploaded a short reel of having Dabur Hajmola

The internet is full of videos of foreigners trying Indian food and reviewing it. We have seen many food enthusiasts having the famous butter chicken, naan, dal makhani and certain paneer sabzis. Now, a Korean tried Hajmola, the digestive tablets, for the first time. His reaction to Hajmola has definitely caught the attention of many!

The man uploaded a short reel of having Dabur Hajmola. The man expressed that he experienced a burst of flavour.

The video opens with him opening a bottle of Hajmola, sniffing it and then popping it in his mouth. And he immediately spits it out. He says, "What is this? The flavour is too strong."

The man tries to eat it again and concludes the video by saying, "This is too much."

The Korean man captioned the video, "I take on the challenge of trying Dabur Hajmola, a popular digestive tablet. Join me as I explore the flavours of this tangy Hajmola, and share my thoughts!"

Check out the video here:

The video has already gathered more than one lakh views on social media. The Internet loved his adorable reaction and even suggested that he should try another flavour which is milder.

A user wrote, "Ya try the green, red or purple one..... You chose strongest one which even I can't eat"

Another user wrote, "Next time please try another flavour of hajmola.... love your adorable expression"

The third user wrote, "Your expressions. I see the real struggle Koreans can't find this type of taste in other countries it is only for Indian almost I watched this video 20 times only for his expressions."