Kiren Rijiju Shares Hilarious Video Of Monkeys Scrolling Through A Smartphone Like Humans

The video shows monkeys' fascination with the little gadget

In today's era of technology, everyone is hooked to their smartphones and various social media apps. And it seems like monkeys are no different. Known to imitate humans and learn from their actions, monkeys too have picked up this obsessive behaviour from us. And an old video going viral again is proof of that.

On Thursday, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a hilarious video showing monkeys' fascination with the little gadget, which has left the internet in splits. He shared the video and wrote, ''Look at the success of digital literacy awareness reaching an unbelievable level!''

Watch the video here:

Look at the success of digital literacy awareness reaching an unbelievable level! pic.twitter.com/VEpjxsOZa3 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 19, 2023

The video opens with a man holding the smartphone while three monkeys curiously scroll through it. Glued to the screen, the three monkeys can be seen carefully looking at it as humans look at their phones. One of them was also holding the phone and moving the screen in an intriguing way. Meanwhile, another small monkey is seen pulling the elderly monkey to get its attention and divert it from the gadget.

Shared on January 19, the video has garnered over 19,000 views, and more than 400 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Users filled the comment section with laughing emojis and hilarious reactions as to how monkeys are also getting addicted to smartphones and social media.

One user wrote, ''Inquisitive mind and a curious soul... A learning experience for even the primates. The far-reaching consequences of knowledge and understanding!'' A second commented, '' Amazing . proving that humans and monkeys are both primates.'' A third added, '' Funny.. but there seems to be a clear intent and interest from our closet relatives.''

