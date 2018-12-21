Kevin McCallister Is 'Home Alone' Again In Google Ad - And Everyone's Nostalgic

Macaulay Culkin is back as Kevin McCallister for a Google ad.

Macaulay Culkin has reprised his iconic role of Kevin McCallister from everyone's favourite Christmas-time movie Home Alone - except this time it's for a Google ad. After almost three decades, the 38-year-old is 'home alone' again, just like he was when the Christmas classic released in 1990. And this time, he has Google Assistant by his side to help him fend off the Wet Bandits.

The minute-long ad by Google recreates some scenes from the movie, and it has delighted fans.

The ad shows an adult Kevin McCallister back in the famous McCallister house - jumping on the bed, ordering pizza and eating his "highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese dinner."

Watch the ad below:

Since being shared online, the ad has collected over 1 crore views and definitely made a lot of people very nostalgic. The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, going by tweets that have flooded social media. Take a look:

The new Home Alone ad by @Google is so good I thought it deserved a scene comparison Gif. Merry Christmas! @IncredibleCulk#HeyGooglepic.twitter.com/10IvPdRXgY — The Pixel Factor (@ThePixelFactor) December 19, 2018

Honestly, you are a national treasure for doing this. I think we all needed it. So, thank you very much. — Morgan Shack (@Morgan__Shack) December 20, 2018

I hope you were paid a million billion dollars for this because this ad is incredible — Therese Andrews (@ThereseTheBeast) December 20, 2018

