Kerala Man Flooded With Calls About Wife's Name After Wedding Card Goes Viral

Vibheesh's troubles began when a picture of the invitation card was shared on his family WhatsApp group, from where it went quickly viral. The Indian Express reports that the card had an embossed description that only those who could pronounce the bride's name correctly are invited to the wedding.
After that, many who received the photograph decided to simply pick up their phones and call Vibheesh and his father Velayadhan, whose phone numbers were printed on the card.
Vibheesh decided to register the complaint with the cyber cell only after some callers started abusing him, reports The Indian Express.
"My phone hasn't stopped ringing for the past three days," Vibheesh tells The News Minute. "They all want to know what her name means. Initially, someone from Kozhikode called. Then someone from Kannur called. Now I am getting calls from so many people from so many different places. It is getting out of hand," Vibheesh says.
CommentsAccording to Dhyanoorhanagithy, her father, who is interested in literature, just wanted to give her a unique name.
trending news