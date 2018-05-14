Kerala Man Flooded With Calls About Wife's Name After Wedding Card Goes Viral Kerala-resident Vibheesh has now decided to file a complaint with the police

33 Shares EMAIL PRINT Vibheesh TT has received hundreds of calls in the last few days. (Representational Image)



Vibheesh's troubles began when a picture of the invitation card was shared on his family WhatsApp group, from where it went quickly viral.



After that, many who received the photograph decided to simply pick up their phones and call Vibheesh and his father Velayadhan, whose phone numbers were printed on the card.



Vibheesh decided to register the complaint with the cyber cell only after some callers started abusing him, reports



"My phone hasn't stopped ringing for the past three days," Vibheesh tells



According to Dhyanoorhanagithy, her father, who is interested in literature, just wanted to give her a unique name.







Click for more





Vibheesh TT, a resident of Kozhikode in Kerala, has decided to file a police complaint after receiving hundreds of calls from people who wanted to know the meaning of his wife's unusual name. According to The News Minute, this unusual situation came about when a photograph of Vibheesh's wedding invitation card went viral on WhatsApp, prompting a deluge of phone calls from people who wanted to know the meaning of his wife's name, Dhyanoorhanagithy.Vibheesh's troubles began when a picture of the invitation card was shared on his family WhatsApp group, from where it went quickly viral. The Indian Express reports that the card had an embossed description that only those who could pronounce the bride's name correctly are invited to the wedding.After that, many who received the photograph decided to simply pick up their phones and call Vibheesh and his father Velayadhan, whose phone numbers were printed on the card.Vibheesh decided to register the complaint with the cyber cell only after some callers started abusing him, reports The Indian Express "My phone hasn't stopped ringing for the past three days," Vibheesh tells The News Minute . "They all want to know what her name means. Initially, someone from Kozhikode called. Then someone from Kannur called. Now I am getting calls from so many people from so many different places. It is getting out of hand," Vibheesh says. According to Dhyanoorhanagithy, her father, who is interested in literature, just wanted to give her a unique name.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter