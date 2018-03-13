Kate Middleton's Fingers Are Making Headlines For The Most Absurd Reason

Here's what happened: Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge went to visit Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, north of London, to learn more about the work of a charity organisation. And, as she usually is, she was photographed extensively at the event. It's looking through these photos that a tabloid reporter noticed something "unusual" - the length of Kate Middleton's ring, middle and index fingers.
"Photographs taken of the pregnant mother-of-two indicate that, unusually, the central three fingers of her hands are almost the same length. Most people's middle fingers are noticeably longer than their index or fourth fingers," The Daily Mail wrote, even including analysis on what Kate Middleton's finger length might mean about her personality.
Photo of Kate on her visit to Oxford primary school suggests her fingers are almost exactly the SAME length https://t.co/S7zkXI1Wx1— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 6, 2018
A number of other tabloids quickly picked up the weird story after The Daily Mail:
Kate Middleton snapped with fingers the SAME length on Royal visit https://t.co/fZFFKu8B0C#KateMiddleton#Royalspic.twitter.com/e5dptaVndg— Daily Star (@Daily_Star) March 7, 2018
Dutches of Cambridge Kate Middleton's Fingers Are All EXACTLY the Same Length https://t.co/oQEbuaHETv— Journal Post (@TheJournalPost) March 7, 2018
Naturally, Twitterati were quick to share their take on the outlandish "news."
"I've got an idea: we could do a thing about the size of Kate's fingers being all the same size".— Stig Abell (@StigAbell) March 12, 2018
"They aren't, though".
"Prove it".
"I've done a box round them and they don't touch the same line".
"We shall publish anyway". pic.twitter.com/cMMDfUs51V
They have LITERALLY put a box around Kate's fingers highlighting that they are not the same length https://t.co/6l158nqIKG— Ryan Love (@RyanJL) March 11, 2018
Or, more accurately: WHY ARE 75% OF KATE'S FINGERS A ROUGHLY SIMILAR LENGTH?— Karl Brophy (@KarlBrophy) March 11, 2018
I won't sleep now..... pic.twitter.com/Ft8aI5glXH
Actually, if you examine Kate's fingers close up, they do look the same length. pic.twitter.com/8qVvjfnK14— Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) March 11, 2018
And it did not take long for the headline to take on a life of its own. And that's how this brilliant meme was born:
"WHY ARE KATE'S FINGERS ALL THE SAME LENGTH?" pic.twitter.com/fHvMcQu9bO— Ricardo Autobahn (@ricardoautobahn) March 11, 2018
"Why are Kate's fingers all the SAME length?" pic.twitter.com/tHNcZf9BWo— Zorro P Freely (@banalyst) March 11, 2018
"WHY ARE KATE'S FINGERS ALL THE SAME LENGTH?" pic.twitter.com/StrJJIUjE5— Ian McDougall (@IanMcDougall1) March 11, 2018
Hello ? @DailyMailUKComments#KateMiddletonpic.twitter.com/efcXN3knzt— Pnt (@Angrypeanut4) March 12, 2018
"Why are Kate's fingers all the SAME length?" pic.twitter.com/t75Bz1UmC0— Zorro P Freely (@banalyst) March 11, 2018
Basically, if you're having a rough day, remember this:
If ur gearing up for a tough day of writing essays don't forget a journalist wrote two pages on the length of Kate Middleton's fingers. U got this pic.twitter.com/CakcT2Qozn— olivia jones (@ThatOliviaJones) March 12, 2018
