Kate Middleton's Fingers Are Making Headlines For The Most Absurd Reason

"Why Are Kate's Fingers All the Same Length?" screamed a British tabloid and Twitter absolutely lost its mind

Offbeat | | Updated: March 13, 2018 18:19 IST
British tabloids ran stories claiming that Kate Middleton's fingers were all the same length (AFP)

The Internet is having an absolute field day after a number of British tabloids ran a truly bizarre theory about Kate Middleton's fingers. Yes, fingers. The Daily Mail ran a front page story with the seriously strange headline: "Why Are Kate's Fingers All the Same Length?" Along with that, the newspaper included a close-up photo of Kate Middleton's hand. They even highlighted it for dramatic effect. The only problem? Kate Middleton's fingers are quite obviously not the same length. Something the Internet was quick to point out.

Here's what happened: Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge went to visit Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, north of London, to learn more about the work of a charity organisation. And, as she usually is, she was photographed extensively at the event. It's looking through these photos that a tabloid reporter noticed something "unusual" - the length of Kate Middleton's ring, middle and index fingers.

"Photographs taken of the pregnant mother-of-two indicate that, unusually, the central three fingers of her hands are almost the same length. Most people's middle fingers are noticeably longer than their index or fourth fingers," The Daily Mail wrote, even including analysis on what Kate Middleton's finger length might mean about her personality.
 
A number of other tabloids quickly picked up the weird story after The Daily Mail:
  
Naturally, Twitterati were quick to share their take on the outlandish "news."
    
And it did not take long for the headline to take on a life of its own. And that's how this brilliant meme was born:
     
Basically, if you're having a rough day, remember this:

 

