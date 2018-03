Kate Middleton's Fingers Are Making Headlines For The Most Absurd Reason

Photo of Kate on her visit to Oxford primary school suggests her fingers are almost exactly the SAME length https://t.co/S7zkXI1Wx1 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 6, 2018

Dutches of Cambridge Kate Middleton's Fingers Are All EXACTLY the Same Length https://t.co/oQEbuaHETv — Journal Post (@TheJournalPost) March 7, 2018

"I've got an idea: we could do a thing about the size of Kate's fingers being all the same size".

"They aren't, though".

"Prove it".

"I've done a box round them and they don't touch the same line".

"We shall publish anyway". pic.twitter.com/cMMDfUs51V — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) March 12, 2018

They have LITERALLY put a box around Kate's fingers highlighting that they are not the same length https://t.co/6l158nqIKG — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) March 11, 2018

Or, more accurately: WHY ARE 75% OF KATE'S FINGERS A ROUGHLY SIMILAR LENGTH?



I won't sleep now..... pic.twitter.com/Ft8aI5glXH — Karl Brophy (@KarlBrophy) March 11, 2018

Actually, if you examine Kate's fingers close up, they do look the same length. pic.twitter.com/8qVvjfnK14 — Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) March 11, 2018

"WHY ARE KATE'S FINGERS ALL THE SAME LENGTH?" pic.twitter.com/fHvMcQu9bO — Ricardo Autobahn (@ricardoautobahn) March 11, 2018

"Why are Kate's fingers all the SAME length?" pic.twitter.com/tHNcZf9BWo — Zorro P Freely (@banalyst) March 11, 2018

"WHY ARE KATE'S FINGERS ALL THE SAME LENGTH?" pic.twitter.com/StrJJIUjE5 — Ian McDougall (@IanMcDougall1) March 11, 2018

"Why are Kate's fingers all the SAME length?" pic.twitter.com/t75Bz1UmC0 — Zorro P Freely (@banalyst) March 11, 2018

If ur gearing up for a tough day of writing essays don't forget a journalist wrote two pages on the length of Kate Middleton's fingers. U got this pic.twitter.com/CakcT2Qozn — olivia jones (@ThatOliviaJones) March 12, 2018

The Internet is having an absolute field day after a number of British tabloids ran a truly bizarre theory about Kate Middleton's fingers. Yes, fingers. The Daily Mail ran a front page story with the seriously strange headline: "Why Are Kate's Fingers All the Same Length?" Along with that, the newspaper included a close-up photo of Kate Middleton's hand. They even highlighted it for dramatic effect. The only problem? Kate Middleton's fingers are quite obviously not the same length. Something the Internet was quick to point out.Here's what happened: Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge went to visit Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, north of London, to learn more about the work of a charity organisation. And, as she usually is, she was photographed extensively at the event. It's looking through these photos that a tabloid reporter noticed something "unusual" - the length of Kate Middleton's ring, middle and index fingers."Photographs taken of the pregnant mother-of-two indicate that, unusually, the central three fingers of her hands are almost the same length. Most people's middle fingers are noticeably longer than their index or fourth fingers," The Daily Mail wrote, even including analysis on what Kate Middleton's finger length might mean about her personality.A number of other tabloids quickly picked up the weird story after The Daily Mail:Naturally, Twitterati were quick to share their take on the outlandish "news."And it did not take long for the headline to take on a life of its own. And that's how this brilliant meme was born:Basically, if you're having a rough day, remember this:Click for more trending news