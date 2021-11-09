Just A Happy Pic, Straight From Leh, To Brighten Your Tuesday

A little girl and her grandmother fill their water bottles in Umla, Leh.

A little girl and her grandmother smile as they fill their bottles with running tap water in a remote village of Leh, where temperatures often fall below zero degrees. This happy picture has been widely shared on social media. The photograph was taken in Umla - a village where residents had to travel long distances for access to clean water earlier. Today, however, Umla is one of the 12 out of 60 villages in the Leh district of Ladakh where every household has assured tap water supply even in sub-zero temperatures.

Bharat Lal, Additional Secretary and Mission Director of Jal Jeevan Mission, shared the picture on Twitter Monday, where it has since won thousands of 'likes' and comments.

"Jal Jeevan Mission is changing lives: Umla is one of the 12 villages in Leh district of Ladakh, wherein every household now has assured tap water supply even in sub-zero temp," he wrote while sharing the photo. " The happiness on the face of this little girl and her grandma, is the real satisfaction," Mr Lal added.

The remote village of Umla has no proper road connectivity. According to a tweet from the official account of Jal Jeevan Mission, local administration delivered construction material by air to parts of Leh to ensure tap water supply.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had termed the Jal Jeevan Mission a "village-driven" and "women-driven" movement.

"This is a village-driven and women-driven movement. Its main base is a mass movement and public participation," PM Modi had said while interacting with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis or Village Water and Sanitation Committees.

