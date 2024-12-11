Japanese Man Creates Imaginary Girlfriend Using Wig And Props, Stuns Internet

Japanese photographer-writer Keisuke Jinushi is captivating the internet with his ingenious social media strategy. By cleverly using props, a wig, and some digital magic, the 39-year-old creates incredibly realistic photos of himself with an "imaginary girlfriend."

"I applied foundation to my hand and wore nail polish to replicate a woman's soft, shiny hand, and it works perfectly if you slip a scrunchie on your wrist," Jinushi explained in an interview with the Nishinippon Shimbun.

Jinushi, a graduate of Musashino Art University with a degree in film and visual arts, revealed that the inspiration for his idea struck during a solo trip when he posed with a statue of a woman. "That's when it hit me- I could create happy couple photos entirely on my own," he shared.

Jinushi's posts, widely shared on social media, have struck a chord with single men, encouraging them to create their own "happy photo stories." His inventive photography techniques have been compiled into a book titled Fantasy Girlfriend, which whimsically chronicles a fictional journey of meeting, marrying, and starting a family with his imaginary partner.

While many praise his creativity, others view his work as a reflection on Japan's otaku culture-a subculture often associated with a passionate interest in anime or manga and sometimes linked to social isolation. Critics have expressed concerns that such practices might reinforce feelings of loneliness.

Similar viral trends have emerged on platforms like Xiaohongshu and Weixin, including a woman painting her hand to simulate a boyfriend's darker skin tone and another using silicone abs to create the illusion of a male partner.



