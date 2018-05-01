Japan Rollercoaster Gets Stuck, Riders Left Hanging Upside Down For Hours

As many as 64 people were riding on the Jurassic Park-inspired "Flying Dinosaur" rollercoaster when it suddenly stopped on Tuesday.
According to local media reports, two separate carriages stopped - one during its upward climb and another before reaching the terminal. Detecting these issues, the rollercoaster's safety device was activated.
A video posted on YouTube by Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun shows just how high the riders were stuck. The footage, filmed from a helicopter, captures the tense rescue operations. The amusement park's staff worked to help people unbuckle and get off the ride safely.
Watch the video below:
CommentsThe ride was restarted about two hours later and despite the snags, several people at the park lined up to try the ride.
In March, Japan's "slowest rollercoaster" derailed and stopped mid-ride at Tokyo's Arakawa Amusement Park. Passengers didn't even realise what happened.
trending news