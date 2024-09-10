Is Charging At Public Ports Safe? Reddit Users Reveal The Truth

The thread received a variety of responses, ranging from humorous remarks to explanations.

Several social media posts have previously warned users that charging devices at public stations or on public transport can expose their data to hackers. These devices may contain malicious software that can steal sensitive information like passwords, credit card details, and personal photos. Additionally, charging your device using a compromised cable can also lead to data theft or even damage to your device. It's always safer to use your own charger and power bank whenever possible. Another concern is that an unstable power supply could damage your device.

A recent Reddit post brought attention to this issue, where a user shared an image of a charging station that specified it was for phones only, not laptops.

The user asked, "What will happen if I charge laptop. Any electrical degree holders? Please explain the logic."

The thread was filled with a wide range of responses, from light-hearted jokes to thoughtful insights.

"Do not connect your laptop charger here, not because the train will explode, but because such high DC current is bad for your device, which is meant to charge between 100 and 230 V AC, which we have in our homes. If you still do this, you kiss goodbye to your laptop charging adapter and most probably the laptop battery also," commented a user.

"A laptop charger works on 220V, so it might slow charge or not charge at all," wrote another user.

"Probably because of the limited number of charging ports. Charging mobile is more important than charging a laptop generally speaking," commented a third user.