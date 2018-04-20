BreakTheBeard Is Back. Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya And Others Take The Challenge

During last year's IPL edition, several players like Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya took up the challenge to change their look - especially altering the length and style of their beards. Now, for season 11 of the IPL, several more cricketers are taking up the #BreakTheBeard challenge.
SunRisers Hyderabad's Shikhar Dhawan and Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja were among the first to take up the challenge.
"Gabru ni bolda ohda swag bolda," Dhawan posted on Instagram.
Now several other players have also taken up the challenge and are posting videos showing off their new looks. Cricketer brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya also took up the challenge.
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson and fellow team member Manish Pandey also shared their videos showing their new looks.
The new looks have wowed many on social media and many fans are following the cricketers and trying to change their looks as well.
CommentsVirat Kohli set Instagram on fire after refusing to take up #BreakTheBeard challenge thrown by Ravindra Jadeja. It wasn't his refusal but a comment from actor and now-wife Anushka Sharma, warning him against shaving his beard that got Instagram all excited.
Chances are Virat Kohli may not take up the challenge this year too but what about all the cricketers who have? Which player's new look is your favourite? And are you going to take up the #BreakTheBeard challenge? Tell us using the comments sections.
Click for more trending news