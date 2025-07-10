Internet Touched by Elderly Woman's Reaction To AI Recreation Of Late Husband

A grandmother's reaction after watching her late husband in an artificial intelligence (AI) generated video has gone viral on social media. A content creator, Apoorva Vijaykumar, made the video as a birthday gift for her grandmother. The elderly woman is visibly moved to tears as she watches the clip, which ends with a warm hug between the grandmother and her granddaughter.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on Instagram, with the caption, "Happy Birthday Ammu. I know living without Appupan has been hard. So I made this to remind you...He's still here-in every quiet moment, in every little joy. You may not see him, but he's watching over you, protecting you, and walking beside you always."

The video has left the internet emotional. It garnered over a million views, 2 lakh likes and thousands of comments. Viewers are praising the video's use of AI to relive cherished memories and honour long-lasting love.

One user wrote, "Crying for random strangers on Instagram has become a part of daily routine for me."

"Oh god please, A love this pure may find everyone... A love for infinity years, A love for this life and next life," another said.

"I'm in tears... what a thoughtful and meaningful gift. May she always feel his presence," a third user wrote.

Alexis Ohanian Shares AI-Made Video Of Late Mother

Recently, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian shared an emotional post about his late mother. He AI software Midjourney to create a small clip from an old photograph, in which he is seen hugging his mother, sitting on a mountain meadow.

"I dropped one of my favorite photos of us in midjourney as 'starting frame for an AI video' and wow... This is how she hugged me. I've rewatched it 50 times," he wrote in the caption.