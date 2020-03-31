Internet-Famous 'Drone Man' Goes On Date Wearing Protective Bubble

Jeremy Cohen on his social distancing date.

Love in the time of coronavirus is not easy - ask this man who first wooed a woman with the help of a drone, and then took her out on a date wearing a protective bubble. A few days ago, Jeremy Cohen of Brooklyn spotted Tori Cignarella dancing on her roof. To practice social distancing as recommended by health organisations around the world, he sent her his number through a drone and the two went on their first 'date' - video-chatting in their respective homes while eating the same meals.

Now, Mr Cohen has shared an update on the blossoming romance that had social media users hooked. In a tweet posted on Saturday, he revealed that he went inside a large, inflatable balloon to meet Ms Cignarella for the first time in person.

"I actually ordered the bubble a couple of days before I met Tori for a possible conceptual art project I would do," Mr Cohen explained to Dazed. "I didn't really have a plan, just thought it would be cool to do something with it."

"How to date during Quarantine," he captioned the video, which has been viewed over 2.5 million times on the microblogging website.

In the short clip, Mr Cohen is seen dressed for his date, complete with a bunch of flowers for Tori Cignarella. He is seen getting inside the inflatable balloon before meeting her - a protective measure that left him unable to hand the flowers to his date.

How to date during Quarantine (PART 3) pic.twitter.com/2ER4UX4FN0 — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 27, 2020

He also shared an adorable photo of the two together on their date.

you cant spell quarantine w/o U R A Q T pic.twitter.com/ntwOHrJXyn — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 28, 2020

Their one-of-a-kind love story has social media users fascinated. In the comments section, many seem to be rooting for the two to get married.

u are so special. this has been so great to watch. — jane_kim (@jane_kim) March 27, 2020

With fans asking for another installment of this love saga, Mr Cohen admits that it may be hard to top the protective bubble. "It'll be a challenge to one-up the bubble!" he said.

What do you think of this love story? Let us know using the comments section.