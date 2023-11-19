International Men's Day 2023: Here's Why This Day Is Celebrated

International Men's Day: The theme for 2023 is ''Zero Male Suicide.''

International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19 every year to raise awareness about the health and well-being of men and boys and to highlight the issues that they face. The day also celebrates the positive value that men bring to the world and motivates them to become positive role models. The theme for 2023 is ''Zero Male Suicide,'' a reminder of the disproportionately high rate of suicide among men.

As suicide has been found to be the biggest killer of men under the age of 45, International Men's Day aims to create a space for men to talk about mental health. International Men's Day tries to encourage men globally to be more embracing and open about mental health issues.

In India, Uma Challa, a men's rights advocate, has been instrumental in popularising International Men's Day celebrations in the country. She pioneered the celebration of International Men's Day to raise awareness about the abuse that men suffer in the anti-male legal system.

History of International Men's Day

According to its website, International Men's Day was founded in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago. Since then, it has been celebrated every year, and currently, more than 80 countries celebrate the day.

Significance of International Men's Day

The event is an opportunity for people to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives. Be it a father, brother, or husband, men play major roles in their lives. ''International Men's Day is an opportunity for people everywhere of goodwill to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives and the contribution they make to society for the greater good of all,'' as per its website.

International Men's Day is dedicated to these men and enables them to bring to light the issues they face. It is aimed at ensuring good emotional, physical, social, and spiritual health of men. International Men's Day tries to create a conversation around things like mental health, toxic masculinity, and the prevalence of male suicide.

However, the day is not just about celebrating men but also improving gender relations and promoting gender equality.