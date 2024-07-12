International Malala Day 2024: Date, History And Significance Of This Day

The UN first celebrated International Malala Day on July 12, 2013.

Every year, on July 12, International Malal Day is observed to celebrate the life and legacy of Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani advocate for girls' education and the youngest recipient of the Nobel Prize. On Malala Day, which also happens to be Ms Yousafzai's birthday, the world honours her tireless support of women's education rights across the globe. This significant day was first observed in 2013, one year after she was shot in the head and neck by a Taliban gunman for her outspokenness in support of girls' right to education.

History of International Malala Day

The United Nations first celebrated International Malala Day on July 12, 2013. The day marked one year since the Taliban attacked her for opposing their restrictions on female education in Pakistan. Despite the assault, Ms Yousafzai survived and turned into a worldwide champion for education. Therefore, to honour her work, the UN officially announced July 12 as International Malala Day in 2015.

Significance of International Malala Day

According to the UN, Malal Day calls for several leaders to ensure free and mandatory education for girl children. It emphasises that education is not a privilege but a fundamental right for everyone.

On this day, people empower girls to fight for their rights and spread awareness about education. The day is also a great opportunity for organisations, schools and individuals to learn more about Ms Yousafzai's work and the work of other young activists.

About Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai was born on July 12, 1997 in Mingora in the Swat valley. She shot to fame in 2009 when she wrote an anonymous blog for the BBC detailing a life of fear and oppression, often bewildered at schools being shut and even destroyed, sometimes fearful and always strongly critical of the Taliban.

But with fame came a threat to life. She was shot on October 9 2012, while returning after appearing for an examination. Two other girls were injured too. She was airlifted to Peshawar where a bullet lodged near her spinal cord was extracted in a three-hour operation. She was then rushed to a hospital in London, where she later settled and continued her studies.

On her 16th birthday in 2013, Ms Yousafzai gave a speech to the United Nations on the topic of youth education. In 2014, she was named the co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her work promoting equal education rights for all children.

Malala Yousafzai graduated from Oxford University with a philosophy, politics, and economics degree. With her father, she's the co-founder of Malala Fund, an international nonprofit organization advocating for girls' education.