<i>'India's Got Latent'</i> To Go Off-Air? Video Of 'Jinxed' Candidate Sparks Buzz

If you're active on social media, you're likely familiar with Prafull Billore, the owner of MBA Chaiwala, who has often been trolled as a "jinxed" figure. People blame him for causing setbacks or declines to anyone he meets or appears with. Now, as Samay Raina's internet show "India's Got Latent" faces legal trouble for offensive content, an old video of a contestant has gone viral. In the clip, the contestant claims that he's "jinxed" and that wherever he goes, things tend to shut down.

In the video, the contestant is seen saying, "Wherever I go, things shut down," to which Samay Raina replied, "Quickly tell us about this."

Contestant: "The school I studied at closed down, then the next one I attended also shut down. Even the college I went to closed its doors. After I joined a company, that too shut down and stopped operations."

Samay Raina: "So now, you've come to 'India's Got Latent'."

The video was shared by X user Mamta Rajgarh with the caption: "He had already warned Samay Raina about it - this guy is bad luck. Wherever he goes, things shut down. And now, look, 'India's Got Latent' got shut down too."

यह रहा वीडियो



इसने समय रैना को पहले ही चेताया था:



ये पनौती है जहाँ जाता है वो बंद हो जाता है। लो हो गया India got Latent भी बंद 😂 pic.twitter.com/pW0EfaIDwd — ममता राजगढ़ (@rajgarh_mamta1) February 11, 2025

The video is going massively viral after the 'India's Got Latent' show landed in legal trouble, leading to one controversial episode being deleted from YouTube. And the post has sparked a wave of rumours among social media users, questioning whether the show is going to be shut down.

One user joked, "Someone find this guy! Now we'll need his prophecies for the stock market, elections, and the World Cup."

Another user commented, "So, is this the END of Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent'?"

A third user added, "Finally, someone has come to challenge the MBA Chaiwala.

Notably, popular social media personality Ranveer Allahbadia has been trolled for his distasteful comment on parents and sex on Samay Raina's "India's Got Latent" show. Ranveer Allahbadia has also apologised for his remarks on the show.

Police complaints have been filed in Mumbai and Guwahati against Ranveer Allahbadia, comic Samay Raina, influencer Apoorva Makhija and others linked to the India's Got Latent episode where Allahbadia made the crass remarks.