In Touching Video, Teens Teach Autistic Boy How To Skate On His Birthday

A group of teens taught Carter, 5, how to skateboard on his birthday.

A mother's grateful note for a group of teenagers who taught her autistic son skateboarding on his birthday has gone viral online. "Today is my son's 5th birthday and he has high functioning autism and ADHD," wrote Kristen Braconi in her Facebook post, sharing two videos of teens playing with her son, Carter.

According to Kristen, she and Carter went to a park in South Brunswick, New Jersey to celebrate his birthday. New York Post reports that Carter was riding his scooter along the concrete bumps when a group of older kids showed up - which made him "really nervous", enough for him to want to leave the park.

However, the teens put him at ease by singing 'Happy birthday' for him and gifting him a mini skateboard.

"They were absolutely amazing with him and included him and were so beyond kind it brought me to tears. I caught a video of them singing to my son and one of the kids gave him a mini skateboard and taught him how to use it," wrote a grateful Kristen, sharing the video.

"I can't even begin to thank these kids for being so kind and showing him how wonderful people can be to complete strangers."

Another video shows Carter learning to skateboard.

Since being shared online last Wednesday, the touching post has collected hundreds of 'likes' and comments.

"Such a wonderful post! Happy Birthday Carter," wrote one person in the comments section. "Great job kids, this filled my eyes with tears for all of the right reasons!" said another.

The viral post even prompted South Brunswick police department to share an appeal to find the teens so they could reward them.

LOOKING TO FIND SOME SUPERHEROES - On Tuesday some older kids turned into superheroes right behind police headquarters.



Here is the story - A mom took her son to the South Brunswick Skate Park for his 5th birthday. He has high functioning autism and ADHD. pic.twitter.com/DLITBsQz9m — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) March 28, 2019

According to CNN, Kristen and Carter thanked the group for their kindness by treating them to ice cream and sandwiches.

