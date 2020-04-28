In Madhya Pradesh, Otters Fight Dogs To Protect Their Baby. Watch

Otters take on four dogs at the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh.

An extraordinary scene captured in Madhya Pradesh shows two otters fiercely defending their baby from a group of dogs. Filmed at the state's Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, the video is being widely viewed on social media, where many have commented on the otters' courage. The video was shared on Twitter on Monday by Indian Forest Services officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi, who explained that it shows a "great interaction" between dogs and otters and a "rare viewing for humans".

"The great fight," he wrote while sharing the video.

The video begins with a group of dogs, standing at a river bank, trying to attack a small otter who runs out of the water. Two other otters are then seen rushing to the baby's aid, swimming furiously. The three small otters take on the four dogs together, running out to the bank in an attempt to fight the canines.

Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda also took to Twitter to share another video of what appears to be the same incident. In this video, the elder otters are seen trying to prevent the baby from escaping to the river bank, grabbing it in their mouths and carting it off at one point. They are also seen running out of the river, apparently in another attempt to scare the dogs.

"Otters defending fiercely their baby from feral dogs. Scene from Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, MP," wrote Mr Nanda while sharing the video.

The two videos have together collected over 10,000 views on the microblogging platform, along with a ton of comments.

