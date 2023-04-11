Impressed Twitter User Shares Pic Of Meal Served At Shatabdi Express, Minister Reacts

A passenger was pleasantly surprised by the meal he was served on train

Indian Railways is winning hearts on social media after a man shared a picture of a meal served on Shatabdi Express. The post soon went viral and prompted appreciative messages from Union Minister Darshana Jardosh and other social media users.

Twitter user, Mr Sinha, in the caption wrote, "Travelled in Shatabdi after a long time & I'm really impressed to see the food quality. Railway has literally changed a lot in the past 9 years."

Check out the post here:

I am glad you enjoyed the food service in #NayeBharatKiNayiRail 🍱🚝 https://t.co/2tS971YeFP — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) April 10, 2023

Responding to the post, Darshana Jardosh wrote, "I am glad you enjoyed the food service in #NayeBharatKiNayiRail"

The pic soon went viral, leaving internet users amused who posted a variety of comments. A user commented, "A few days ago, I was travelling and I bought a dosa from a shop at Pune railway station, the dosa and the chutney were excellent in taste. Thank you to the shop owner and Indian railways."

Another user wrote, "This is the only thing which a traveller wants and that's good food. Thanks for the initiative and hard work."

"This is looking complete, fresh and delicious no doubt. That aloo ki sabzi, the colour of dal, steamed rice, roti and a non-plastic disposable Chamach everything looks perfect," the third user wrote.

This is not the first time that Indian Railways has been praised for their meals. Last year, a passenger onboard the Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express, was pleasantly surprised when he was offered an Iftar meal on board the train. The man even took to Twitter and posted about the incident.

IRCTC officials also said that the meal for Akhtar was arranged by the onboard catering manager personally.