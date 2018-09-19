Identify The Husband: Virender Sehwag's Tweet Has Internet In Splits

A picture shared by Virender Sehwag.

Former Indian cricketer and current Twitter funnyman Virender Sehwag has struck again - and this time with a picture that is sure to make married men around the globe laugh out loud. Virender Sehwag - who has a long history of sharing jokes about husbands - took to social media about three hours ago to share yet another one. The picture he posted shows two birds on a branch, where one appears to be 'yelling' at the second one.

"Don't know much about birds but easy to identify the husband in this picture," he quipped in the caption, following a long tradition of cracking jokes about henpecked husbands and bossy wives.

See the picture below:

Don't know much about birds but easy to identify the husband in this picture pic.twitter.com/uL0b2kG9hF - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2018

Since being shared online just three hours ago, the picture has already collected over 32,000 'likes' on Instagram, and another 11,000 on Twitter.

Here's how people have reacted to it:

Well said...the tweet master Virender Sehwag.. - Dr. Rohan Dhase (@DhaseDr) September 19, 2018

Good sir ji...even every husband can identify as you and I did - Rahul Bhardwaj (@ERahulbhardwaj9) September 19, 2018

However, while the lighthearted tweet had most people laughing, there were also a few who were not impressed by it:

Sir ek to ye whatsapp wale joke twitter pe mat maara karo..!! - Mohit Singh (@im_ms_) September 19, 2018

Yup. It's the dude in the top left corner in a baba suit and sunglasses, posting this idiotic tweet. https://t.co/WrUUPbzQZ7 - MVR Murty (@murty_mvr) September 19, 2018

This is not the first time that Virender Sehwag has taken to social media to share his thoughts on marriage. In April this year, just one day before his wedding anniversary, he had shared a picture with his wife Aarti on Twitter with a hilarious caption:

Heard this-

Ek aadmi ne tootte taare ko dekhkar Biwi se bahas jeetne ki shakti maangi .

Taara vapas jud gaya ! pic.twitter.com/GueX3ltGiy - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 21, 2018

Last year in June, he had shared a similar observation about wives having the upper hand in a marriage:

Biwi ji has given me title of King. It's like Chess. King can take only one step at a time and Queen can do whatever she wants to #HasiBandpic.twitter.com/W61eTPX0li - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2017

