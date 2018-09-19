Identify The Husband: Virender Sehwag's Tweet Has Internet In Splits

"Don't know much about birds but easy to identify the husband in this picture," Virender Sehwag quipped in the caption

September 19, 2018
A picture shared by Virender Sehwag.

Former Indian cricketer and current Twitter funnyman Virender Sehwag has struck again - and this time with a picture that is sure to make married men around the globe laugh out loud. Virender Sehwag - who has a long history of sharing jokes about husbands - took to social media about three hours ago to share yet another one. The picture he posted shows two birds on a branch, where one appears to be 'yelling' at the second one.

"Don't know much about birds but easy to identify the husband in this picture," he quipped in the caption, following a long tradition of cracking jokes about henpecked husbands and bossy wives.

See the picture below:

Since being shared online just three hours ago, the picture has already collected over 32,000 'likes' on Instagram, and another 11,000 on Twitter.

Here's how people have reacted to it:

However, while the lighthearted tweet had most people laughing, there were also a few who were not impressed by it:

This is not the first time that Virender Sehwag has taken to social media to share his thoughts on marriage. In April this year, just one day before his wedding anniversary, he had shared a picture with his wife Aarti on Twitter with a hilarious caption:

Last year in June, he had shared a similar observation about wives having the upper hand in a marriage:

Tell us what you think about Virender Sehwag's tweets using the comments section below.

 

