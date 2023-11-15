ICC World Cup 2023: Internet Reacts After Kuldeep Yadav Hilariously Responds To Swiggy Customer's Query

Since being shared, Mr Yadav's post has accumulated more than 1.6 million views.

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav had an epic reply in store for a social media user who poked fun at him over an online delivery order made on the popular food-delivering app Swiggy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user @Harsh_humour shared a screenshot of his order which showed that a person coincidentally named 'Kuldeep Yadav' was on his way to deliver the order. The user funnily tagged Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav and hilariously asked if he was "delivering" off the field as well, apart from delivering for India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

"Bhai @imkuldeep18 aap off-pitch bhi deliver kar rahe?? (@imkuldeep18 are you delivering off-pitch as wel)," the X user wrote. In response, the cricketer hilariously asked, "kya order kia tha bhai..?? (What did you order, brother)".

Take a look below:

kya order kia tha bhai..?? 😂😂 https://t.co/My9oGqjJwH — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 14, 2023

Internet users were quick to react to Kuldeep Yadav's post. In the comments section, while some users wrote that they ordered the World Cup trophy, others urged the cricketer to "deliver" at least 5 wickets in the upcoming match against New Zealand.

"Indian win. That's what we always expect you to deliver Kuldeep, and you do it most of the time," wrote one user. "He ordered World Cup trophy. Hope you will deliver," said another.

"Duck of New Zealand batsman," commented a third user. "Bhai 5 Wc ki hai," added another.

Since being shared, Mr Yadav's post has accumulated more than 1.6 million views and over 23,000 likes.

Meanwhile, ahead of the World Cup semifinals against New Zealand, Mr Yadav said Wankhede remains a tough venue for bowlers, and the hosts would require early wickets to get on top of the Kiwis. Notably, India will face New Zealand today in Mumbai.



"It is a difficult venue to bowl. The bounce is true and batsmen often dominate there. Unlike in T20, of course, the bowlers have plenty of time to come back into the game," said Mr Yadav after India defeated the Netherlands by 160 runs to finish their league engagements on an all-win note. "But yes, you need a couple of early wickets to get on top of the game and opponents," he added.