'I Would Flatten Tyres': Sachin Tendulkar Remembers 'Mischief' On Children's Day

On the occasion of Children's Day, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar became nostalgic about his childhood days and shared how he and his friends would indulge in mischief as kids. He took to X and said, "Childhood is incomplete without a bit of mischief. When I was a kid, my friends and I would flatten the tyres of the cars parked in Sahitya Sahwas. The thorough professionals that we were, our job wasn't done until ALL 4 tyres were flattened."

He also urged his fans and followers to share their fond memories of their childhood. "Rewind the time and tell me the naughtiest thing you did as a child, while I go check on my car tyres. Happy #ChildrensDay!"

Since being shared, his post has amassed over nine lakh views and 15,000 likes.

"Now I know the reason why #MRF chose you as their Brand Ambassador," said a user.

"As a child, I used to love treating every stick as a cricket bat. I broke many Lathis (walking stick) of my granddad while practising cricket shots," commented a second person.

"Playing cricket in sun while mom shouted to get inside," added a third person.

A person remarked, "That's crazy! I used to throw water balloons at the cars passing by our street. One time, I hit a police car and they chased me all the way to my house. I had to hide under the bed."

"Childhood is when there are lot of fun,their is no unwanted social pressure,things going through present..." said a person.

"As kids - spl summer break, my cousins and I, we use to ring the doorbell of a neighbour and run off.. also, they had dogs, we use tease them, and run, while they would be barking away!! God-those days were fun! and tyres also we have done!" stated an internet user.

"We used to travel without tickets in Haryana Roadways, used to sit on the roof and whenever the 'Jhota Flying' (ticket checker bouncers) came for us , we used to jump from the bus into the farms. Those days Jhota Flying was very notorious and once they catch you , then they used to make the shaktiman out of the boys. Incredible days," added another user.