"Working Like Maniacs": How Anand Mahindra Plans To Take On Tesla In India

Mahindra is prepared for competition from Tesla in the EV market, should the Elon Musk-owned company enter India, industrialist Anand Mahindra has said.

Asked on social media platform X about his strategy to deal with the EV giant, the Mahindra Group Chairman said similar questions were asked of them back in 1991 when the Indian economy was opened to foreign investment and competitors. With the pathbreaking economic policy came much-accomplished Daewoo, Ford, General Motors, and Hyundai. They introduced new technologies, designs, and unique features.

"We have been asked similar questions ever since the opening up of the Indian economy in 1991. How will you compete against Tata, Maruti, and All MNCs? But we're still around."

He added that despite the increased competition, it didn't affect the company, and it was still surviving and going strong. "And working like maniacs to still be around & relevant even a century from now. With you cheering us on, we will make that happen," he concluded.

Mr Mahindra's response won hearts on social media, with many saying it was a sign of the trust he had in his product.

A person wrote: "Well, if staying power were an Olympic sport, you'd be a gold medalist for sure! Keep hustling like a boss, dodging competition like a pro, and who knows, maybe in 100 years, they'll be asking others how they plan to compete against YOU!"

Another commented, "What truly stands out here is the grit and relentless drive to thrive against the odds. It's this unwavering spirit, rooted in hard work and innovation, that will ensure India's future success. Keep going; the journey is inspiring!"

Someone said, "Mahindra is built on a solid foundation. It's one company that understands India's ground realities and Indian mentality. I am sure India has a huge market for many more companies and they all can coexist."

Mahindra recently launched much-awaited EVs- XEV 9e and BE 6e, and the two cars have so far left a good impression.

As far as Tesla is concerned, the company recently announced 13 job openings, including Tesla Advisor, Inside Sales Advisor, and Consumer Engagement Manager.

The announcement came on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last week meeting with Elon Musk during his visit to Washington.