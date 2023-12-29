'Hooker's Lips': Costa Rica's Stunning Plant Faces Threat Of Extinction

Hooker's lips, scientifically known as Psychotria elata, is a tropical plant.

Native to the rainforests of Costa Rica, Ecuador, and various Central and South American countries, Psychotria elata, commonly referred to as the Hot Lips Plant or Hooker's Lips Plant, stands as a remarkable botanical wonder in the tropical flora.

What makes this plant special are its special leaves, called bracts. These bracts look like two shiny, red, fleshy lips that are similar to human lips. This eye-catching part is helpful in attracting pollinators such as hummingbirds and butterflies.

The bright color and juicy feel of the bracts make them look like ripe fruit. This attracts pollinators, like hummingbirds and butterflies, to come and check them out. Hopefully, as they explore, they'll carry pollen between different blooms. Even though the real flowers are small and shaped like stars, they're not as attention-grabbing as the amazing bracts.

According to the CGTN, the flower of the plant is not as notable as its bracts, which are white and fragrant and usually emerge from the center of the "red hot" bracts between December and March. People in Central America gift the plant to their family and friends to show their love, especially on Valentine's Day. Its bark and leaves are also used by locals to treat several diseases, including skin irritation.

Unfortunately, the gradual disappearance of this plant is attributed to deforestation and climate change. Therefore, it is crucial that special care and protection are provided to ensure the survival of this rare species, preventing us from bidding it farewell.

If we act and support efforts to protect the environment, we can make sure that the Hooker's Lips plant stays around for the next generation to enjoy its stunning beauty.