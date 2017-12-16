Company Sends Left-Handed Mumbai Girl Customised Sharpeners, Wins Hearts

In her post, Ms Singh writes that she saw her four-and-a-half-year-old daughter crying because she couldn't sharpen her pencil. Realising her dilemma, Ms Singh wrote a leading stationery manufacturing company - Hindustan Pencils - about her problem. One phone call and a week later, Ms Singh found a package from Hindustan Pencils that contained five sharpeners designed exclusively for children with left hand writing skills.
"Although we do not have a regular production of left hand sharpeners however, through our R&D we are sending these five units of sharpeners exclusively made for children with left hand writing skills," said the accompanying letter.
Read Ms Singh's heartwarming post and see the letter from Hindustan Pencils below:
Since being shared online just one day ago, Ms Singh's post has gone viral with over 4,000 shares and 11,000 'likes'.
"My daughter is loving her new sharpener. For a 4.5-year-old, sharpening a pencil is a big thing. Since now she can do that on her own she is super excited," said Ms Singh to NDTV. "I would request companies to manufacture other stationery items as well which is designed for left handed skilled kids," she added.
Meanwhile, Hindustan Pencils - manufactures of the beloved and iconic Apsara and Nataraj pencils - has earned a lot of goodwill on social media.
This is a classic example of customer's requirement. Superb brand work! Kudos, Hindustan Pencils. You've won my #branding#socialmedia#advertisingpic.twitter.com/RbgcO7c7G7- Shreyas Deshmukh (@shreyshtyle) December 15, 2017
Great effort by Hindustan pencils to make sharpeners for left handed kids! pic.twitter.com/AQikltRUNg- Bg (@bgayathri) December 15, 2017
Way to go Hindustan Pencils #hindustanpencils#awesomepic.twitter.com/4Sa2pq1afy- Aditya Jadhav (@daityakaar) December 15, 2017
Click for more trending news