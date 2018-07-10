Here Is Why The 'Barbie Feet' Trend Has Taken Over Instagram

Many women including Hollywood stars have tried out this trend - so it has the stamp of celebrity approval

Offbeat | (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: July 10, 2018 15:27 IST
The Barbie feet trend has taken over Instagram.

The Barbie feet trend has taken over Instagram.

Every few weeks, there is some or the other trend that goes viral on social media. For this summer, it is Barbie feet! The latest trend, which involves standing on your tip toes or pointing your feet, was given the name because of the way it resembles a Barbie doll's feet. To try this out, imagine you are wearing a pair of invisible heels.

This position makes the legs look longer, thus making it especially popular while wearing a swimsuit.

Many women including Hollywood stars have tried out this trend - so it has the stamp of celebrity approval. Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, her sister and supermodel Kendall Jenner, and model Bella Hadid are among those who have donned the pose. Others who have tried and loved the Barbie legs pose include travel bloggers, fashion models, Instagram influencers and more.

 

According to Yahoo News, the term Barbie feet was first coined by fashion blog, Who What Wear - who attribute the popularity of this pose to the fact that it gives the illusion of longer legs with the discomfort of wearing heels.

 

