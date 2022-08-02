Heartwarming Video Shows Ukrainian Rescuer Proposing To Girlfriend Amid Siren Wails

The video has accumulated more than 20,000 views and nearly 2,000 likes.

The internet is replete with heartbreaking visuals from war-battered Ukraine. However, even during such dark times, there are moments that tend to light up anyone's mood. One such heartwarming video is now going viral online which shows a Ukrainian emergency rescuer getting down on his knees and proposing to his partner as the sounds of sirens echo in the background.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, whose bio says he is the advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. In the caption, Mr Gerashchenko wrote, "This is our life now - we joke about "war-life balance". This rescuer was saving people, now he is proposing. The siren wails for danger, now it sounds in joy. It is all intertwined, and no one's life is untouched by war in Ukraine."

Watch the video below:

The video opens to show the Ukrainian rescuer going down on a knee and presenting his partner with a ring. Other rescuers and onlookers are seen cheering for the couple. What is heartbreaking to watch is how amid the joyous moment, a siren is heard wailing in the background.

Since being shared, the video has left several internet users teary-eyed. It has accumulated more than 20,000 views and nearly 2,000 likes.

While one user wrote, "Thank you for sharing this, sir. Makes my heart leap. Russia does not have enough brutality and sadism to break the Ukrainian people. Ukraine is hope and belief in everything that is dear to me and many people in the West. Keep reminding us, our governments about our common values. I do it too."

Another added, "Absolutely beautiful. Ukrainians are what dreams are made of. I congratulate and wish a long and merry life to the couple." A third said, "I've no words. Just faith in Ukraine."

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, several Ukrainian couples have got engaged or married on the frontline. The ongoing war has killed thousands and displaced millions as well.