Heartwarming Video: Mumbai Cop Helps Specially-Abled People Cross Busy Road

A Mumbai Cop Helps Specially Abled People Cross Busy Road In This Video

Trust Mumbai Police's social media handles for quirky and heartwarming content. The social media page often posts content to remind people to follow rules and guidelines. However, this time the Mumbai Police posted a heartwarming video of a group of specially-abled people crossing a busy road. The short clip is winning hearts across social media. The clip was captured by Joel Franklin Sunderraj.

The video shows traffic personnel stopping the traffic to help wheelchair-bound people cross the road. The cop was seen lending a helping hand to the specially-abled people.

"A few weeks back I was lucky enough to watch the kind gesture by the Mumbai Police helping the differently-abled men who came on the streets together traveling back home after a win in their cricket tournament," Joel wrote in the caption.

The video was reposted by Mumbai Police social media handle with a caption, "Such a heart-warming video indeed @joelfranklin.s Love the discipline our specially abled friends are following. So glad their celebrations weren't allowed to be interrupted. We hope that one of us is always there at such junctures in city to help Mumbaikars."

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on September 18 and so far it has garnered 74,900 views and over 8,000 likes. Social media users are showering praise for the kind gesture. A user wrote, "Such a heartwarming video," another user wrote, "World exist still because of humanity." "Respect."

This is not the first time, Mumbai Police has helped the specially-abled people. Last year, another video surfaced of Mumbai Police helping a specially-abled man cross a road. The video shows a policeman holding the hand of the man and helping him cross the busy junction at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) road.