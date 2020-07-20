He Scaled A Hospital Wall To Say Goodbye To His Mother, Who Died Of COVID

The story of the son who sat by his mother's hospital window to say goodbye.

The story of a devoted son who scaled a high wall and sat by his mother's window to bid her farewell is breaking hearts on social media. According to news website Al Nas, Jihad Al-Suwaiti, a young Palestinian from the town of Beit Awa in the West Bank, said goodbye to his mother by climbing up to the window of the Intensive Care Unit of Hebron State Hospital where she was bring treated for COVID-19.

Patients infected by the highly infectious novel coronavirus are kept in isolation to prevent risk of spreading infection. The virus has infected more than 14 million people worldwide.

Rasmi Suwaiti, 73, died four days ago on Thursday evening - shortly after receiving the unexpected visit from her son.

A picture of the 30-year-old sitting by his mother's hospital window has gone massively viral on social media, touching thousands of people. It was also shared on Twitter by the CEO of Patriotic Vision and a representative to the United Nations, Mohamad Safa.

"The son of a Palestinian woman who was infected with COVID-19 climbed up to her hospital room to sit and see his mother every night until she passed away," wrote Mr Safa while sharing the picture.

The son of a Palestinian woman who was infected with COVID-19 climbed up to her hospital room to sit and see his mother every night until she passed away. pic.twitter.com/31wCCNYPbs — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) July 18, 2020

"What a wonderful son. Brought tears to my eyes and a lump to my throat at such love and caring," wrote one person in the comments section.

"This is so sad yet so inspirational," another said.

Rasmi Suwaiti was ill with leukemia when she tested positive for COVID-19. She was admitted to the Hebron State Hospital and spent five days there receiving treatment.

"I sat helplessly behind the outside window of the intensive care room, watching her last moments," her son was quoted as saying by the Arabic Post. He said that he tried to enter her hospital room when he was informed of her worsening condition, but was not allowed to do so. To say goodbye, he climbed up to the hospital window.