Minister Hardeep Puri Praises 'Super Women' Working On Oil Rigs

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the contribution of women work at the country's oil and gas installations. He shared images of women employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation who work on offshore platforms. Mr Puri said these women remained on the drilling platforms for 60 to 70 days at a stretch even during the pandemic. He described them in a post on Instagram as “equal partners” in the country's progress. The social media post had a few images of the women employees in orange-colour safety gear, working and maintaining an offshore platform.

“The Super Women who ‘woman' our oil and gas installations. They didn't back down from staying 60-70 days at a stretch on offshore platforms during the pandemic. They are tough, committed, resilient and equal partners in India's progress,” Mr Puri said. “You make us proud. Take a bow.”

Hundreds of Instagram users 'liked' the post from the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas. Many of them also praised the ministry's initiatives to promote women in leadership roles.

Some said the post by Mr Puri was very inspiring.

Mr Puri had yesterday visited the office of ONGC Limited.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has taken initiatives to empower women in leadership roles, including allowing them to work on offshore rigs. In an earlier press release, it had stated that one of the highest LPG bottling plant in Ladakh's Phey village, at 11,800 feet, was run by a group of women employees of Indian Oil.