Happy Mother's Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Images, SMS, Messages, Greetings

While one day is not enough to thank our mothers for everything they do for us, Mother's Day is a good place to start. Celebrated on May 10, Mother's Day is a time to make your mom feel extra special. From bringing her breakfast in bed to brightening her day up with a thoughtful gift, there is a lot you can do to make Mother's Day a memorable one for your mom. However, since the outbreak of coronavirus, we have all been staying indoors, so going out to buy a gift for your mother may not be possible this year. The good news is that you don't need a gift to make Mother's Day special - a simple card with a heartfelt message is enough too.

To wish your mother on Mother's Day, here are some Mother's Day messages, photos, images, messages, greetings, GIFs, SMS wishes you can send her. Happy Mother's Day!

Thank you for holding my hand through the years. Happy Mother's Day!

On this day, I just want you to know how grateful I am for a mother like you. I hope you have the best Mother's Day ever.

Motherhood - All the love begins and ends there.

You're a pillar of strength, an oasis of calm in this crazy family. We love you, mom.

It's a great feeling to be loved, but nothing matches the love of a mother. Happy Mother's Day.

May your day be as wonderful as you are. Happy Mother's Day to the most special woman in my life!

A mother understands what a child does not say.

Home for me is a hug from you. Love you, mum.

There is no scraped knee or broken heart that a hug from you couldn't fix. On this day, I just want you to know how special you are to me. Happy Mother's Day to the best mother!

Brighten up your mother's day by sharing a meaningful quote with her today:

"I realized when you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know." - Mitch Albom

"A mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled." - Emily Dickinson

"Mother's arms are made of tenderness, and sweet sleep blesses the child who lies within." - Victor Hugo

"Theart of mothering is to teach the art of living to children." - Elaine Heffner

