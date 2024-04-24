Gujarat Doctor Refuses Treatment Of Pregnant Woman In Her 30s. Here's Why

He emphasized a doctor's right to refuse care when patients try to dictate treatment plans.

A Vadodara gynaecologist sparked discussion online after revealing he declined treatment for a pregnant patient in her thirties who refused essential tests. He emphasized a doctor's right to refuse care when patients try to dictate treatment plans.

"Just as patients have a right to choose their doctors, doctors have the right to refuse treatment, except in emergencies," wrote Dr Rajesh Parikh on X.

In a subsequent tweet, he shared that he turned away a patient as she wasn't ready to undergo a few crucial tests. " "I turned away a pregnant patient in her 30s who, ignoring medical advice, refused an NT scan and double marker test (crucial to rule out common chromosomal defects) based on advice from non-medical friends. After futile attempts to reason with her, I advised her to seek a doctor who would indulge her misconceptions," the doctor wrote on X.

"As a doctor and especially as an obstetrician, never ever let the patient dictate the treatment/management. You'll be the one facing the consequences in court, not them," he further expressed.

Dr Parikh continued, "Just say a blunt no and ask to seek another caregiver."

— 𝙍𝘼𝙅𝙀𝙎𝙃 𝙋𝘼𝙍𝙄𝙆𝙃 (@imacuriosguy) April 22, 2024

"I think you should have told her that you don't get commissions from the clinics doing these tests ! Many times patients feel doctors only prescribe tests as they get kickbacks," suggested one user.

"Double marker test is quite expensive and public perception is that medicos enforce this to earn hefty commissions.

I won't blame the patient entirely. She is not the one responsible for deplored trust from medical industry," another user wrote on X.

"You were brave to do this. Suppose the patient refuses this test and gives birth to a Down syndrome child, the clowns in our legal system may hold you responsible. The financial penalty could easily have bankrupted you," the third user wrote.

"I agree this should be the norm. Also one should document everything that happens, especially the fact that the particular patient refused any said investigation/treatment or even hospital admission. It'll help to protect you from any future issues," the fourth user wrote.

"And kudos to you for refusing treatment. Else tomorrow you could be held liable in a court of law if they turn against you," the fifth user wrote.

