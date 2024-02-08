Google Search Brings a Fun Twist to Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year celebrations usually last for 16 days.

Chinese New Year is one of the most important and culturally significant festivals marked with great pomp and zeal by Chinese communities across the world. This year, it will be celebrated on February 10. The date for the Chinese New Year depends on the lunar calendar. Search giant Google launched an interactive feature to honour and celebrate the festival.

The feature appears once a user types ‘Chinese New Year' in the search box. The result page shows several red and yellow fireworks on the screen.

Meanwhile, Chinese New Year is also referred to as the "Spring Festival". It also marks the beginning of spring and the end of the biting cold. Each Chinese New Year is assigned a zodiac sign, of which there are 12. Each Chinese zodiac sign is associated with an animal. They are rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. While 2023 was the Year of the Rabbit, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon. Chinese New Year 2025 will be the Year of the Snake.

Chinese New Year celebrations usually last for 16 days - from New Year's Eve to the Lantern Festival. This time, the Lantern Festival falls on February 24. Traditionally, Chinese New Year is welcomed with a spectacular display of fireworks on New Year's Eve. There is a legend attached to the tradition. As per Chinese lore, it is believed that on Lunar New Year's Eve, a fearsome monster named Nian would emerge to devour both people and livestock. The loud explosions and bright lights are set up to scare away Nian and ensure the safety of the community. This tradition has carried on for aeons and become an integral part of the celebration.

