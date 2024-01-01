Google Celebrates Happy New Year 2024 With Animated Festive Doodle

New Zealanders were among the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2024

As the world bids farewell to 2023, Google joined the New Year's Eve festivities with its customary doodle. Google marked the occasion with a new animated doodle, urging others to "leap", signifying the start of a leap year.

According to the description, Google Doodle wrote, “3… 2… 1… Happy New Year!"

It added, “This Doodle brings some sparkle and shine to start off New Year right! As the clock nears closer and closer to midnight, people around the world are planning their new year's resolutions and wishing for success, love, joy, and everything in between."

3..2..1..It's time to take a ‘leap' into the next year ✨

Happy New Year from us to you ❤️#GoogleDoodlepic.twitter.com/OwfyPaFf83 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 31, 2023

Cities across India also welcomed the new year with lavish celebrations and joy. Goa dazzled with a magnificent display of fireworks, and people gathered at Mumbai's Gateway of India to welcome 2024.

The past year proved significant for India on both the national and global fronts. The G-20 summit convened in the national capital, while Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon's South Pole. From the inauguration of Ayodhya's much-awaited Ram Temple to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the new year marks the beginning of a new chapter for India.

Notably, Kiribati, an island nation with 33 atolls, was the first place to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024 as the International Date Line loops around its easternmost islands. The International Date Line, established in 1884, plays a crucial role in marking the official start and end of each day worldwide.

This imaginary line, located 180 degrees East or West, precisely sits halfway from the prime meridian in Greenwich, UK, defining time zones.

Notably, a Google Doodle is a thematic motif that is used by the search engine on its homepage to mark special occasions. Google is known for coming up with creative and interactive doodles for special events. Google has also used doodles to celebrate prominent people, their achievements, and more.