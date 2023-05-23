Girl Cheering For Bengaluru Win In IPL Orders Chips, Gets Epic Reply From Swiggy

The girl ordered several packets of snacks for the PG mates.

The hunt for the IPL trophy continues for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporters after the Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated them by six wickets in the final league game of IPL 2023 on Sunday.

This defeat has disappointed the RCB fans, who were waiting eagerly for their team to make it to the playoffs. On the other hand, these RCB fans are facing trolling from other teams fans too.

But in a unique yet funny manner, the online grocery delivery app Swiggy Instamart trolled an RCB fan who had ordered several packets of snacks to celebrate RCB's win.

One Twitter user described in a post how her roommate had placed an order for snacks for the entire PG in the hopes that RCB would win, but unfortunately, it resulted in disappointment for her.

Now you all order tissue paper for her pic.twitter.com/zVlSbqBRgQ — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 22, 2023

A picture of the several packets of chips and other snacks was also posted by the user named Prakriti (@idkyar) in her post that her roommate had ordered. Additionally, Swiggy Instamart left a funny comment on it that received a lot of likes.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt post for his and the franchise's supporters after seeing the team's campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 come to an end in the league phase. RCB needed to beat the Gujarat Titans to qualify for the playoffs, but they suffered a 6-wicket defeat on Sunday, crashing out of the competition. Kohli, who scored a century in the match, was understandably disappointed to see his big dream of lifting the IPL title remain unfulfilled again.

"A season that had its moments, but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed, but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way. A big thank you to the coaches, management, and my teammates. We aim to be back stronger," he wrote on Instagram.